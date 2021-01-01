From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5820 Meridian 1 Light 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P5820 Meridian 1 Light 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Traditional yet formal, these fixtures from the Meridian collection feature decorative shepherd's hooks and acanthus cast arms. The clear seeded glass urns offer a special touch that makes these beautiful in any outdoor location.Features:Clear seeded glassScroll arms with acanthus leaf detailsDie-cast aluminum constructionCovers standard recessed octagonal outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedFully covered under the Progress Lighting limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 14 7/8"Width: 6 3/4" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 6"HCO: 5 1/2" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vUL-CUL wet location listedPre-wired Outdoor Wall Sconces Textured Black