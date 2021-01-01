From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5762 Roman Coach 1 Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P5762 Roman Coach 1 Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels Enjoy your outdoor settings with these fixtures from the Roman Coach collection featuring clear seeded glass panels.Features:Clear seeded glass panelsSolid brass constructionLamp replacement through bottom openingCovers standard outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box and cap nuts providedFully covered under the Progress Lighting limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 9 7/8"Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 19 lbsShade Height: 5"Shade Width: 1 5/8", 2 4/7"HCO: 3 1/2" (height from center of outlet)Backplate: 4 3/4" diameterElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vUL-CUL wet location listed Outdoor Wall Sconces Antique Bronze