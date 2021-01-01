From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5727 Ceiling Mount Series 7-1/2" Single-Light Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Textured Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting
Progress Lighting P5727 Ceiling Mount Series 7-1/2" Single-Light Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Textured Glass Panels Classic scalloping graces the top of this stylish and classy outdoor ceiling fixture from Progress Lighting. With texture glass and 60 watts of lighting power, this fixture offers style and function while being economical.Features:Outdoor ceiling fixtureTextured glassCovers outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedUL ListedSpecifications:Width: 7-1/2"Height: 5"Uses (1) 60w Candelabra base bulb (not included)Total Wattage: 60 Flush Mount Black