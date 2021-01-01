From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5723 Brookside 1 Light Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce with Metal Shade - 12" Tall Copper Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Progress Lighting P5723 Brookside 1 Light Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce with Metal Shade - 12" Tall Get inspired with vintage undertones reminiscent of early 20th century train depots. This indoor-outdoor lantern is solid copper that ages to a natural patina finish.Features:Available in solid copper, aluminum with gilded iron finish or a solid brass antique nickel finish shadesTraditional/Classic style fixtureMaterial varies on selected finishRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not IncludedcCSAus Rated for wet locationsDimensions:Height to Center Outlet: 6 7/8"Fixture Height: 12 3/8"Fixture Overall Width: 12"Wire Length Provided: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Title 24: NoVoltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100ADA Compliant: NoBulb Shape: A19Dark Sky Compliant: YesPhotocell: No Outdoor Wall Sconces Copper