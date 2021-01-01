From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5676-LED Bell 11" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Etched Glass Diffuser Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Progress Lighting P5676-LED Bell 11" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Etched Glass Diffuser The one-light wall lantern from the Belle LED Collection features nautical undertones and a cage reminiscent of industrial spaces. Ideal for both interior and exterior settings. 3000K, 90+ CRI, 623 lumens.Features: Nautical undertonesA cage reminiscent of industrial spacesdeal for both interior and exteriorMounting strap for outlet box includedBackplate covers a standard 4" recessed outlet box5 year warrantyLED Module is replaceableAluminum constructionDimensions: Height: 10.625"Width: 5.5"Extension: 7.375"Electrical Specifications: Luminary Type: Integrated LEDColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 623Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vAverage Hours: 60000Energy Star: Yes Outdoor Wall Sconces Antique Bronze