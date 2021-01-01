Progress Lighting P5644 Square 18" Tall 2 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5644 Square 18" Tall 2 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce 6" outdoor two-light up/down square with heavy duty aluminum construction and powder coated finish. Wet location listed when used with P860047 top cover lens (sold separately). Features: Metal cylinder shade creates up and down lighting Powder coat finish Made of cast aluminum Requires (2) PAR38 or BR40 shaped, medium (E26) base bulbs - LED Recommended Product is damp location rated unless cover lens is purchased with fixture Wet location listed when used with P860047 top cover lens - offered at checkout Dimensions: Fixture Height: 18" Fixture Width: 6" Fixture Depth: 8 7/8" Height to Center Outlet: 8" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Number of Bulbs: 2 Title 24: No Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage) Total Wattage: 300 Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 Bulb Shape: BR40, PAR38 Outdoor Wall Sconces Antique Bronze