From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5605 Endicott Single Light 10-1/2" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P5605 Endicott Single Light 10-1/2" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade With a Craftsman-inspired silhouette, Endicott offers visual interest to your home’s exterior. The elongated frame is finished with clear seeded glass.FeaturesMounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedDurable and lightweight aluminum materialComes with clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locationsFully covered under Progress Lighting 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 7-1/4"Extension: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 3.2 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black