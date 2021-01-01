From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560099 Greenridge Single Light 12" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P560099 Greenridge Single Light 12" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce The quiet confidence of the Craftsman-style Greene Ridge one-light medium wall lantern makes in an eye-catching fixture far exuding warm accent light in a dining or living area, in a foyer, or even an outdoor kitchen in Craftsman, rustic, and transitional settings. Features Constructed from steel Clear glass shade with rimmed edge (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Rated for wet locations - suitable for outdoor or indoor applications Dark Sky compliant Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 11-5/8" Width: 5-1/4" Extension: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 1.1 lbs Shade Height: 7-7/16" Shade Width: 5-3/16" Backplate Height: 7" Backplate Width: 4-3/4" Backplate Depth: 1" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Black