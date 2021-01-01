From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560051-30 Z-1030 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P560051-30 Z-1030 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade A modern outdoor LED sconce with an architectural-inspired open linear frame and clear glass diffuser. Features Mounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet box Mounting strap for outlet box included Durable and lightweight aluminum material Comes with clear glass shade Integrated 9 watt LED lighting Capable of being dimmed Rated for wet locations Energy star certified California Title 24 energy compliant Fully covered under Progress Lighting 5 year limited warranty Dimensions Height: 12" Width: 5-1/8" Extension: 5-3/4" Product Weight: 2.4 lbs Wire Length: 6" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 624 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: 120 volts Average Hours: 60000 Antique Bronze