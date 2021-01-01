From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560045 Diverge Single Light 10-7/8" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with An Etched Glass Shade Architectural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall
Progress Lighting P560045 Diverge Single Light 10-7/8" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with An Etched Glass Shade Diverge is a low-profile, modern style exterior sconce that complements urban and commercial structures. Its medium base lamping is compatible with incandescent, LED or compact fluorescent sources.FeaturesMounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedDurable and lightweight aluminum materialComes with an etched glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locationsFully covered under Progress Lighting 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-7/8"Width: 6"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Architectural Bronze