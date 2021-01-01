From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560033 Creighton Single Light 10-1/2" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P560033 Creighton Single Light 10-1/2" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels A cottage-inspired outdoor lantern collection with a tapered cage. Creighton features clear water glass clear and Antique Bronze or Black finish options. The frame’s linear details are riveted to enhance mechanical detailing of the fixture.FeaturesIncludes mounting strap for outlet boxUnit covers a standard 4" outlet boxHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with clear seeded glass panelsRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-1/4"Width: 10-1/2"Depth: 11-1/8"Extension: 11-1/8"Product Weight: 7.9 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black