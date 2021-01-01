From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560014 Verdae Single Light 6-1/4" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall
Progress Lighting P560014 Verdae Single Light 6-1/4" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Panels Wall, post and hanging lanterns in the Verdae collection offer traditional styling for a variety of exteriors. Classic and formal clear seeded glass complements a Black or Antique Bronze finish.FeaturesIncludes mounting strap for outlet boxCanopy covers a standard 4" outlet boxHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with clear seeded glass panelsRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 6-1/4"Depth: 8-5/8"Extension: 8-5/8"Product Weight: 3.1 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze