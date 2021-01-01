From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P560002 Santee 2 Light 8" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled Glass Panels Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P560002 Santee 2 Light 8" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled Glass Panels A classic colonial wall lantern with contemporary touches describes Santee. Featuring a geometric frame and graphic handle, the wider beveled glass offers more refraction – and visual interest – than typical lantern designs.FeaturesIncludes mounting strap for outlet boxCanopy covers a standard 4" outlet boxHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with clear beveled glass panelsRequires (2) 120 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/4"Width: 8"Depth: 5-3/4"Extension: 5-3/4"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze