From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5445 Westport Single-Light Post Lantern with Clear Seeded Glass Shade and Ribbed Detailing Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P5445 Westport Single-Light Post Lantern with Clear Seeded Glass Shade and Ribbed Detailing For a classic look that complements a variety of styles, the Westport collection delivers. Cradling clear seeded glass, die-cast aluminum frames feature White or Black finishes that enhance fine detailing.Features:Outdoor post lanternClear seeded glassFits 3" post or pedestalUL ListedSpecifications:Width: 9"Height: 16-1/4"Uses (1) 100w medium base bulb (not included)Total Wattage: 100 Single Head Post Lights Antique Bronze