Progress Lighting P540097 Exton 17" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Progress Lighting P540097 Exton 17" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesArchitectural influences blend harmoniously in the Exton Collection - ideal for any yard, lawn, pathway, garden, or drivewayPerfect for modern and contemporary style settingsPairs with a variety of Progress Lighting fixturesLight source glows from within an etched seeded glass shade that accentuates the lantern's contemporary aestheticConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/8"Width: 11-1/8"Depth: 11-1/8"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 13-11/16"Shade Width: 3-15/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Textured Black