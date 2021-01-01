From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P540019 Weldon Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Progress Lighting P540019 Weldon Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Featuring nautical influences, Weldon delivers a one-light post lantern ideal for Farmhouse or Transitional architecture designs. Curved clear seeded glass is topped with an ample roof in Black.FeaturesFits into a 3" post (sold separately)Constructed from steelIncludes a clear seeded glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CSA rated for wet locationsCovered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 15-5/8"Width: 12-1/8"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 1.6 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 9-7/16"Shade Width: 6-9/16"Shade Depth: 6-9/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black