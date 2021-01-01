From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P540004 Gibbes Street 3 Light 27" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Progress Lighting P540004 Gibbes Street 3 Light 27" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a clear glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsIntended for outdoor useCSA rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 26-7/8"Width: 9-1/2"Depth: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 5.95 lbsShade Height: 16-5/16"Shade Width: 8-1/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black