Progress Lighting P5400 Endicott Single Light 7-3/8" Wide Landscape Single Head Post Light with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Antique Bronze Outdoor
Progress Lighting P5400 Endicott Single Light 7-3/8" Wide Landscape Single Head Post Light with Clear Seeded Glass Shade With a Craftsman-inspired silhouette, Endicott offers visual interest to your home’s exterior. The elongated frame is finished with clear seeded glass.FeaturesFits 3" post (Not Included)Durable and lightweight aluminum materialComes with clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locationsFully covered under Progress Lighting 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-3/4"Width: 7-3/8"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Single Head Post Lights Antique Bronze