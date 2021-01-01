From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5161 Archives Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P5161 Archives Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 116"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 1-7/8"Shade Width: 9-1/16"Shade Depth: 9-1/16"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique Nickel