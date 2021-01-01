From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5072-LED Avant 9" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant - 3000K & 623 Lumens Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P5072-LED Avant 9" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant - 3000K & 623 Lumens A modern LED pendant featuring contrasting textures using a sandblasted glass inside accented by a polished outside surface. Enjoy a glowing effect as a result of the shades internal refraction. Features Steel construction Includes a glass shade with sandblasted inside Sloped ceiling compatible Comes with 120" of adjustable cord Dimmable via ELV/reverse phase dimmer CSA rated for dry locations Energy Star approved Covered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 4-3/4" Width / Diameter: 9" Maximum Hanging Height: 125" Product Weight: 2.98 lbs Shade Width / Diameter: 9" Canopy Width: 4-15/16" Canopy Depth: 1" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 623 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Wattage: 9 watts Average Hours: 60000 Brushed Nickel