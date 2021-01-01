From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5015 Ratio 4 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P5015 Ratio 4 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Features (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain included Steel construction Includes a fabric shade Installable on sloped ceilings (4) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 15-7/8" Maximum Hanging Height: 82" Width: 24" Depth: 24" Product Weight: 17.82 lbs Chain Length: 8" Wire Length: 120" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze