P500X2 Punch 500 Watt 2 Channel Amplifier

The Punch P500X2 is a full chassis (2.38 x 7.76 x 13.28) 2-channel stereo amplifier, that delivers a rocking 500 Watts of RMS Power Versatile design for full-range or component systems or can be bridged for use with several subwoofers (RMS Power Output: 150 Watts x 2 @ 4-Ohm OR 250 Watts x 2 @ 2-Ohm OR 500 Watts x 1 @ 4-Ohm Bridged) RCA inputs can accept both Hi and Low level audio signals without the need of a signal converter Featuring Class-A/B topology, on-board Punch EQ with +18dB boost @ 45Hz, variable 12 dB/Oct Butterworth crossovers, and C.L.E.A.N. Set-up Famous build quality with a full 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized reseller