Progress Lighting P500305 Elevate 4 Light 20" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P500305 Elevate 4 Light 20" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier FeaturesAchieve a sleek and modern look with the Elevate Collection - ideal for any foyer, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, entryway, living room, or stairwayPerfect for contemporary, modern, and transitional style settings.The frame captures the crisp etched white glass cylindrical shades for elegant illuminationConstructed of steelFixture includes frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 19 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 99"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 3.1 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 19 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black