Progress Lighting P500284 Atwell 2 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500284 Atwell 2 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/2"Minimum Height: 20-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 77"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 4.48 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-5/8"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel