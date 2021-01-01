From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500235 Brenham 3 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P500235 Brenham 3 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with seedy glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-5/8"Minimum Height: 20-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 94-1/2"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 11.44 lbsChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black