Progress Lighting P500121 Seneca 4 Light 15" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Progress Lighting P500121 Seneca 4 Light 15" Wide Chandelier Satisfy any unsatiated visual appetite hungry for a rich lighting experience with the Seneca four-light foyer. Four enchanting Polished Nickel or Black arms extend from the simple orb that crowns the fixture. Classic candelabra lights ornament the smooth, round base, manifesting an overall reflective shine that’s just right for entryways, dining tables, and kitchen islands in modern farmhouse and luxe settings. Features Constructed from steel (4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required (LED Recommended) Fully dimmable with dimming bulbs and compatible dimmer switch Includes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods, with 6 links of chain Sloped ceiling compatible Rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 17-1/4" Width / Diameter: 15" Maximum Hanging Height: 83-1/2" Product Weight: 5.5 lbs Wire Length: 180" Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width / Diameter: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 240 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Black