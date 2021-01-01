From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500113 Litchfield Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500113 Litchfield Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required8" of adjustable chain includedCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-1/2"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 3.67 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Shade Depth: 4-3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome