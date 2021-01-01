From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500072 Tinsley Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500072 Tinsley Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Features (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain included Steel construction Includes a glass shade Installable on sloped ceilings (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Can be dimmed with dimmable bulbs UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 12-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 80-1/2" Width: 7-1/2" Depth: 7-1/2" Product Weight: 3.88 lbs Chain Length: 8" Wire Length: 120" Shade Height: 5" Shade Width: 7-1/2" Shade Depth: 7-1/2" Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 5-1/2" Canopy Depth: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Brushed Bronze