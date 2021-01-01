Progress Lighting P500051 Tre 10" Wide Pendant with Metal Shade Graphite Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P500051 Tre 10" Wide Pendant with Metal Shade Tre is a classic metal shade 10" pendant with an updated combination of either a Graphite dome and Brushed Nickel accents or a White dome and Polished Chrome accents. A tri-arm support adds a sense of architectural and industrial detailing, while the vented shade allows for both downward and upward illumination. Light reflects off the inside of the Vintage Silver shade to provide the final finish effect. Features Steel construction Includes a metal shade Installable on sloped ceilings (1) medium (E26) bulb required - LED recommended Adjustable cord included UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Width/Diameter: 10" Fixture Height: 13-1/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 134" Canopy Diameter: 5.2" Product Weight: 5.56 lbs Cord Length: 120" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Graphite