From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500034 Archives Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500034 Archives Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Features(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 73-1/2"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 4.73 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique Bronze