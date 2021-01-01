From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500022 Gulliver Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Graphite Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500022 Gulliver Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesSteel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 85"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Graphite