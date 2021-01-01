From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P4749 Keats 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P4749 Keats 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 94-1/2"Width: 19-5/8"Depth: 19-5/8"Product Weight: 9.79 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze