Kovacs P472-248 2 Light 16" Wide Wall Sconce in Honey Gold with Rectangle Shades from the On the Square Collection Honey Gold Indoor Lighting Wall
Kovacs P472-248 2 Light 16" Wide Wall Sconce in Honey Gold with Rectangle Shades from the On the Square Collection George Kovacs P472-248 Indoor Wall SconceFeaturesComes with rectangular white fabric shadeLocation Rating: damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture:Height: 11"Width: 16"Extension: 7"Backplate:Height: 5"Width: 5"Center-to-top: 8.5"Shade: Height: 6.75"Width: 16"Depth: 6.25"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts per Bulb (maximum): 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120vDimmable Wall Sconce Honey Gold