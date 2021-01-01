From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P4627-EBWB Gather Nine-Light Chandelier with CFL Bulbs Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P4627-EBWB Gather Nine-Light Chandelier with CFL Bulbs Graceful arms swoop low and then rise up to cup bell shaped shades with this 9 light chandelier. Features: Nine 13w GU24 CFL sefl ballasted lamps, included Etched Glass Title 24 Compliant CSA Listed Specifications: Diameter: 27-3/4" Height: 20-1/2" Uses (9) x 13 Watt GU24 Base Bulbs (included) Antique Bronze