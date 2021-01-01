From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P4490 Joy 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P4490 Joy 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 105"Width: 24-1/8"Depth: 24-1/8"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze