Liberty Hardware P44368-B Square Bar Series 1-3/8 to 6-5/16 Inch Adjustable Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Champagne Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls
Liberty Hardware P44368-B Square Bar Series 1-3/8 to 6-5/16 Inch Adjustable Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Adjustable center to center measurement from 1-3/8 to 6-5/16Constructed of high quality metals for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Square Bar collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 5 pullsFlexible sizing allows this pull to use pre-existing drill holesDimensions:Center to Center: 1-3/8" to 6-5/16"Length: 7"Width: 9/16"Projection: 1-1/4" Bar Champagne Bronze