Progress Lighting P4391 Bedford 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P4391 Bedford 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 90"Width: 22-3/4"Depth: 22-3/4"Product Weight: 13.9 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 5-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 3/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel