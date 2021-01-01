From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P4346 Americana 5 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Polished Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P4346 Americana 5 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 56"Width: 23-1/2"Depth: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Brass