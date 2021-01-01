From hardware resources
Hardware Resources P43-5 Post with Tapered Styling 35-1/2"H x 5"W Natural Alder Millwork Posts and Legs
Hardware Resources P43-5 Post with Tapered Styling, 35-1/2"H x 5"W Features:Apply your choice of wood stainElegantly carved from premium quality woodCovered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaserSpecifications:Height: 35-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Variations:P43: Post, 35-1/2"H x 3-1/2"WP43-5 (This Model): Post, 35-1/2"H x 5"WP43-42: Post, 42"H x 3-1/2"WP43-5-42: Post, 42"H x 5"W Natural Alder