From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P4282 Madison 3 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P4282 Madison 3 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 23-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 99"Width: 31-15/16"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 18 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 4-3/8"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Shade Depth: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 4-3/4"Canopy Width: 10"Canopy Depth: 1-7/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel