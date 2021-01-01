From hardware resources
Hardware Resources P42-5 Decorative Square Wood Post - 35-1/2"H x 5"W x 5"D Natural Oak Millwork Posts and Legs
Advertisement
Hardware Resources P42-5 Decorative Square Wood Post - 35-1/2"H x 5"W x 5"D Perfectly square, this post is the epitome of contemporary design. Unornamented, sleek straight edges make up the entirety of this post. This hardwood post can complete a furniture piece as a table leg, island end, or stair rail base. The possibilities are nearly infinite. Features: Apply your choice of wood stain or paint after sanding Elegantly carved from premium quality wood Covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaser Individually wrapped to control moisture content Specifications: Height: 35-1/2" Width: 5" Depth: 5" Product Variations: P42: Post, 35-1/2"H x 3-1/2"W P42-5 (This Model): Post, 35-1/2"H x 5"W P42-42: Post, 42"H x 3-1/2"W Natural Oak