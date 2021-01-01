From franklin brass
Franklin Brass P40857K Cut Glass 1-1/2 Inch Bar Cabinet Knob - Pack of 4 Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knobs Bar
Advertisement
Franklin Brass P40857K Cut Glass 1-1/2 Inch Bar Cabinet Knob - Pack of 4 Features:Constructed of high quality glass, zinc for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Cut Glass collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 4 knobsDimensions:Length: 1-1/2"Width: 3/4"Projection: 1-3/8" Bar Satin Nickel