P400X4 Punch 400 Watt 4 Channel Amplifier

The Punch P400X4 is a 400 watt 4-channel amplifier (2.38 x 7.76 x 11.03) is perfect for a 4-way full-range system or a 3-way system having a front stage with subwoofers on the rear channels Versatile multi-channel design is a perfect choice for virtually any vehicle (RMS Power Output: 50 Watts x 4 @ 4-Ohm OR 100 Watts x 4 @ 2-Ohm OR 200 Watts x 2 @ 4-Ohm Bridged) RCA inputs can accept both Hi and Low level audio signals without the need of a signal converter Featuring Class A/B topology, RCA pass-thru outputs, on-board Punch EQ with +18dB boost @ 45Hz, variable 12 dB/Oct Butterworth crossovers, and C.L.E.A.N. Set-up Famous build quality with a full 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized reseller 50 Watts x 4 @ 4-Ohm 100 Watts x 4 @ 2-Ohm 200 Watts x 2 @ 4-Ohm Bridged Works with factory installed & aftermarket source units Onboard 12dB/octave LP/HP/AP crossover. NOTE: Use 40Hz @ 0d