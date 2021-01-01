From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400251 Kellwyn 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P400251 Kellwyn 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier FeaturesBalance the best of modern and traditional with the Kellwyn Collection - ideal for any dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and living roomPerfect for contemporary, traditional, and transitional style settings.Light sources glow from inside cylindrical glass shades that add a touch of luxury to the designConstructed of steelFixture includes clear glass shades(5) 12 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 12" downrodCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-1/2"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 15.68 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 1-15/16"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black