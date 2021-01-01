From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400080 Fontayne 4 Light 16" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400080 Fontayne 4 Light 16" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionInstallable on sloped ceilings(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 105"Width: 15-3/4"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 7.93 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze