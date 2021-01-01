From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400074 Tilley 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P400074 Tilley 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes metal shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 92"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 7.14 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 4-1/8"Shade Width: 6-5/8"Shade Depth: 6-5/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel