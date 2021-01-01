From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400067 Tinsley 9 Light 29" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400067 Tinsley 9 Light 29" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 31"Maximum Hanging Height: 154"Width: 29-1/4"Depth: 29-1/4"Product Weight: 15.43 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Bronze