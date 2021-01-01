From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400060 Carisa 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400060 Carisa 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Features(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 86-1/2"Width: 25-1/2"Depth: 25-1/2"Product Weight: 10.74 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 375 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel