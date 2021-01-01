From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400051 Remix 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Graphite Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400051 Remix 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Features(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionInstallable on sloped ceilings(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 86"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 11.7 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Graphite