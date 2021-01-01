From smarttechcables
P3SD48 Punch P3S 8 4Ohm DVC Shallow Subwoofer
The P3S series shallow mount subwoofers deliver Punch, designed to deliver big bass in a tight space, with its low profile mounting depth design The Punch P3SD4-8 is a slim 8 4-Ohm DVC (dual voice coil) subwoofer with 150 Watts RMS / 300 Watts Max power handling and custom 10-AWG nickel plated push terminals Featuring anodized aluminum cones and dustcaps, with a unique spider venting design to keep the motor cooler and a new hybrid stamp-cast basket providing super strength while minimizing weight and resonance Optimized for both sealed and vented enclosures {Sealed (Vb): 0.25 cu. ft. (7.0 Liters) / Vented (Vb): 0.75 cu. ft. (21.2 Liters) / Mounting Depth: 2.66 in. (67.5 mm) / Cutout Diameter: 7.13 in. (181.0 mm)} Famous build quality with a full 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized reseller